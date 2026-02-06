Left Menu

Mysterious Shooting Shakes Russian Military

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, a senior figure in Russian military intelligence, was shot multiple times by an unrecognized attacker in Moscow. The incident has raised concerns about security within military ranks as officials remain tight-lipped about potential suspects. Alekseyev, hospitalized post-attack, has held a top position since 2011.

  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A high-ranking Russian military intelligence officer was shot and wounded in Moscow on Friday, according to official reports.

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, who has been serving as the first deputy head of Russia's military intelligence since 2011, was targeted in the attack.

Officials have not disclosed potential suspects or motives, stirring public intrigue and concern over security within the military ranks. Alekseyev is currently hospitalized following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

