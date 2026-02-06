Mysterious Shooting Shakes Russian Military

A high-ranking Russian military intelligence officer was shot and wounded in Moscow on Friday, according to official reports.

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, who has been serving as the first deputy head of Russia's military intelligence since 2011, was targeted in the attack.

Officials have not disclosed potential suspects or motives, stirring public intrigue and concern over security within the military ranks. Alekseyev is currently hospitalized following the incident.

