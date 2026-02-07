Left Menu

Tragic Shortcuts: Unveiling Lapses in Delhi Jal Board's Safety Measures

A Delhi Jal Board inquiry into a motorcyclist's fatal accident in a dig site uncovered supervision and safety failures. The biker, Kamal Dhyani, fell into the site dug by the DJB. The report highlighted improper barricading and recommended corrective measures and disciplinary action to prevent future occurrences.

An internal investigation by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) into a tragic accident in Janakpuri has found critical safety and supervisory lapses. A motorcyclist, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, died after falling into a construction pit, sparking scrutiny of the agency's protocol.

The inquiry revealed inadequate barricading and safety measures at the site, where Dhyani had ventured against traffic flow. The DJB acknowledged site negligence, including areas left unattended, and a high-level committee was tasked with examining safety failings and issuing corrective instructions.

The committee has recommended that contractors receive show-cause notices and ensure adherence to safety norms. Daily monitoring by engineers is required to enforce safety compliance. The victim's family accuses the DJB of negligence, raising concerns about possible foul play.

