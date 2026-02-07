Left Menu

Mahanadi Dispute: BJD Accuses Odisha Government of Insincerity

BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticized the Odisha government's approach towards the Mahanadi water dispute, accusing them of lacking sincerity. The Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal deferred its hearing, prompting comments about inadequate representation. Patnaik pledged intensified protests, while the state government indicated potential resolutions through negotiation.

Naveen Patnaik, president of the BJD, has voiced strong criticism against the Odisha government's handling of the Mahanadi water dispute. He questioned their sincerity in resolving the conflict and accused them of shedding 'crocodile tears'. This follows the recent rescheduling of the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal hearing to March 14.

Patnaik highlighted the absence of Odisha's Advocate General Pitambar Acharya at Saturday's tribunal meeting, sparking further debate on the government's seriousness in protecting the river. Acharya responded by dismissing Patnaik's remarks as misguided and highlighted the BJP's efforts to broker a resolution.

With rising tempers, BJD members vow to intensify protests, while Odisha's government maintains it is pursuing dispute resolution through dialogue and tribunal processes. Political tensions continue as BJD accuses BJP of prioritizing party interests over state welfare.

