Amit Shah's Visit to Chhattisgarh: A Prelude to Peace and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Chhattisgarh for three days to address Left Wing Extremism and participate in the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival. His itinerary includes meetings on internal security and a closing ceremony appearance, fostering hopes for enhanced development under his guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a pivotal three-day visit to Chhattisgarh, focusing on tackling Left Wing Extremism and commemorating the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival. Upon his arrival at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport, Shah was warmly welcomed by notable political figures, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu.

On Sunday, Shah is scheduled to review internal security matters related to Left Wing Extremism, a key concern for the state, in a high-level meeting. His agenda extends to participating in a magazine event later in the day, reflecting his engagement with local socio-political spaces.

The visit, set to conclude with the Bastar Pandum 2026 closing ceremony on Monday in Jagdalpur, signifies both a cultural and strategic engagement with the region. Shah's presence underscores a commitment to fostering peace, security, and development in Chhattisgarh, a sentiment echoed by Chief Minister Sai in welcoming him to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

