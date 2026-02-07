Algeria Moves to Terminate Air Agreement with UAE Amid Tensions

In a bold move, Algeria has commenced procedures to annul its air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from state media on Saturday. This accord, initially signed in May 2013 and ratified in 2014, has come under scrutiny amidst rising diplomatic tensions.

Algeria's media has recently criticized the UAE, accusing it of attempts to undermine regional stability. State-owned radio confirmed the action, citing a necessary notification to the UAE under Article 22, to be delivered through diplomatic channels. The International Civil Aviation Organization is also being informed, as required.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, last October, attributed cordial relations with several Gulf countries but pointedly excluded the UAE, accusing it of interference in Algerian affairs. As of now, the UAE has remained silent on the matter, leaving the future of their diplomatic ties uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)