Rupee's Wild Ride: Economic Turmoil Amid Iran Conflict

On Monday, the Indian rupee crossed the 95/USD-mark in intra-day trade amid heightened global market tensions caused by the escalating Iran conflict. However, it managed to recover some ground, closing at 94.70 against the US dollar, up 15 paise.

Forex traders observed marked volatility in the USD/INR pair throughout the day as the West Asia crisis reached its 31st day, unsettling energy markets. The rupee initially opened stronger at 93.62 but plunged to an all-time intra-day low of 95.22 before rebounding.

Despite interventions, including the Reserve Bank of India's decision to cap banks' Net Open Position, the rupee could not maintain upward momentum. Elevated dollar index levels and crude oil prices continue to pressure the rupee, compounded by increased global uncertainty driving investors towards safer assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)