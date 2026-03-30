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Rupee's Wild Ride: Economic Turmoil Amid Iran Conflict

The Indian rupee experienced significant volatility against the US dollar due to escalating tensions in West Asia, specifically the conflict involving Iran, impacting global markets. It initially improved against the dollar following regulatory measures by the Reserve Bank of India but eventually hit a record low before closing slightly higher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:59 IST
Rupee's Wild Ride: Economic Turmoil Amid Iran Conflict
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On Monday, the Indian rupee crossed the 95/USD-mark in intra-day trade amid heightened global market tensions caused by the escalating Iran conflict. However, it managed to recover some ground, closing at 94.70 against the US dollar, up 15 paise.

Forex traders observed marked volatility in the USD/INR pair throughout the day as the West Asia crisis reached its 31st day, unsettling energy markets. The rupee initially opened stronger at 93.62 but plunged to an all-time intra-day low of 95.22 before rebounding.

Despite interventions, including the Reserve Bank of India's decision to cap banks' Net Open Position, the rupee could not maintain upward momentum. Elevated dollar index levels and crude oil prices continue to pressure the rupee, compounded by increased global uncertainty driving investors towards safer assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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