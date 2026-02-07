Reddy's Allegations Stir Political Waters in Telangana

In the lead-up to Telangana's February 11 municipal elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leveled accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), claiming they hinder the redevelopment of the Musi River. The state initiative aims to transform the river corridor into a thriving hub for Hyderabad.

Reddy condemned the BJP for allegedly aligning with BRS in a covert agreement to weaken Congress. He cited examples of other river redevelopment projects, like those of the Sabarmati in Gujarat, to criticize opposition tactics. Reddy further accused BJP leaders of shielding BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao from corruption charges.

Responding to these allegations, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused the Telangana Chief Minister of neglecting development promises in favor of vote-bank politics. He criticized Reddy for attempting to influence electoral outcomes by pledging to maintain a reservation for Muslims, underscoring a deep-rooted political battle in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)