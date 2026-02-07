Left Menu

Lotus Blooms in Kerala: BJP's Election Campaign Kick-Off

BJP President Nitin Nabin initiated the party's election campaign in Kerala by painting a lotus on a wall. This action marks the start of the BJP's efforts in the state, highlighting unity and future vision. Nabin's visit underscores the party's commitment to strengthen its presence in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:54 IST
Lotus Blooms in Kerala: BJP's Election Campaign Kick-Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President Nitin Nabin officially launched the party's election campaign in Kerala on Saturday, symbolized by drawing a lotus on a wall in Thrissur. This marks the beginning of a strategic push in the region.

During his two-day visit, Nabin engaged with locals and BJP leaders, including Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Events included a wall-writing ceremony and discussions aimed at reinforcing the party's influence from the panchayat to Parliament levels.

Nabin emphasized the need to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of progress and national pride throughout Kerala. His visit included prayers at significant religious sites and culminated with party events, setting the stage for the upcoming election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026