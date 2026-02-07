Lotus Blooms in Kerala: BJP's Election Campaign Kick-Off
BJP President Nitin Nabin initiated the party's election campaign in Kerala by painting a lotus on a wall. This action marks the start of the BJP's efforts in the state, highlighting unity and future vision. Nabin's visit underscores the party's commitment to strengthen its presence in Kerala.
- Country:
- India
BJP President Nitin Nabin officially launched the party's election campaign in Kerala on Saturday, symbolized by drawing a lotus on a wall in Thrissur. This marks the beginning of a strategic push in the region.
During his two-day visit, Nabin engaged with locals and BJP leaders, including Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Events included a wall-writing ceremony and discussions aimed at reinforcing the party's influence from the panchayat to Parliament levels.
Nabin emphasized the need to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of progress and national pride throughout Kerala. His visit included prayers at significant religious sites and culminated with party events, setting the stage for the upcoming election campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad
Exemplary Leadership: Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Receives Army Commendation
Stalin Urges 'Zero' Return for NDA in Tamil Nadu Elections
Congress Cements Its Stronghold: Minister Reddy's Vote Appeal for Nalgonda Civic Polls
School Scandal: Arrest Made in Shocking Incident