Lotus Blooms in Kerala: BJP's Election Campaign Kick-Off

BJP President Nitin Nabin officially launched the party's election campaign in Kerala on Saturday, symbolized by drawing a lotus on a wall in Thrissur. This marks the beginning of a strategic push in the region.

During his two-day visit, Nabin engaged with locals and BJP leaders, including Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Events included a wall-writing ceremony and discussions aimed at reinforcing the party's influence from the panchayat to Parliament levels.

Nabin emphasized the need to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of progress and national pride throughout Kerala. His visit included prayers at significant religious sites and culminated with party events, setting the stage for the upcoming election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)