Temple Transformation: Digital Leap Forward
TDB president K Jayakumar announced the priority digitalization of temple accounts following Kerala High Court's recommendation. The initiative aims to complete within a year, enhancing transparency. Jayakumar addressed controversies involving future temple chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru, emphasizing strict handling of any irregularities or corrupt activities in temples.
TDB president K Jayakumar declared that the digitalization of accounts for temples under the Board has been prioritized, prompted by the Kerala High Court's direction. This effort aims to enhance transparency and accountability in temple administration and is expected to be completed within a year.
Jayakumar also addressed the future appointment of Kandararu Rajeevaru as the chief priest at the Sabarimala temple. With Rajeevaru currently facing legal troubles, Jayakumar assured that a 'righteous decision' will be made at the appropriate time in 2026.
To implement digitalization, the Board has engaged Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure (KITFRA) and plans to finalize vendor requirements soon. Initially, public dealings and financial transactions will be digitalized to ensure efficient temple management.
