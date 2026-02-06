Venezuela Moves Towards Historic Amnesty Amid Political Tensions
Venezuela's legislature is advancing an amnesty law to pardon political protestors. The law, provisionally approved, will annul actions against exiled opposition and restore seized assets. The move follows political prisoner releases and aligns with international demands. Debate continues regarding unresolved political charges and recent protest repercussions.
Venezuela's legislature has taken a significant step towards adopting a new amnesty law that could release numerous political prisoners and grant clemency to individuals jailed for their engagement in political protests. The bill, receiving unanimous approval in its first legislative vote, is a crucial development in the country's political landscape.
This proposed legislation aims to return confiscated assets of those detained, strike down international restrictions against them, and facilitate the return of opposition figures in exile. Emphasizing national reconciliation, Jorge Rodriguez, the head of the assembly, described the process as challenging but indispensable.
Covering incidents from 1999 to the present, the draft law extends amnesty to those who peacefully participated in protests or are facing health issues, while excluding serious offenses like human rights violations and corruption. The initiative responds to both domestic clamor and international pressures for reform.
