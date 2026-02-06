Amnesty in Venezuela: A Possible Path to Political Reconciliation

Venezuela's legislature has advanced an amnesty bill proposed by acting President Delcy Rodríguez. The bill could result in the release of hundreds of political prisoners, including opposition leaders and journalists.

The bill remains unpublished, fueling cautious optimism and calls for transparency from human rights organizations and the opposition. It is central to demands for political reconciliation and has U.S. backing.

The bill covers offenses from Hugo Chávez's era to the present, excluding murder and serious crimes, signaling a potential shift towards national healing and justice reform in Venezuela.

