Journalist Assault Sparks Outrage in Race Course Incident

Authorities have detained two individuals accused of assaulting journalist Hem Bhatt and threatening his life in an incident that occurred near the Race Course area. The attack unfolded on Friday night as Bhatt was heading home.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, the assailants, identified as Mohammad Kaif, 21, and Mohammad Tabish, 20, launched their attack after Bhatt allegedly failed to yield way to their vehicle, despite persistent honking. Sameer, a third suspect, remains at large, with police actively pursuing his apprehension.

The incident has drawn significant attention, prompting a visit from State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal to Bhatt's residence. Godiyal has called for stringent legal action against the alleged perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)