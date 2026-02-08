Juvenile Delinquency Unfolds: Disturbing Incident in Shamli
A shocking incident in Shamli district involved a 12-year-old boy allegedly sodomizing a three-year-old. The accused lured the victim with a toffee before committing the act. Law enforcement promptly detained the suspect, sending him to a juvenile court and then to a correction home.
In a deeply unsettling incident, a three-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a 12-year-old in Shamli district.
The troubling event occurred on a Saturday when the young victim was enticed with a toffee by the accused.
According to Station House Officer Satish Chand, the accused has been detained, presented before a juvenile court, and subsequently sent to a correction home. Meanwhile, the victim has been referred for a medical examination.