Left Menu

Juvenile Delinquency Unfolds: Disturbing Incident in Shamli

A shocking incident in Shamli district involved a 12-year-old boy allegedly sodomizing a three-year-old. The accused lured the victim with a toffee before committing the act. Law enforcement promptly detained the suspect, sending him to a juvenile court and then to a correction home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-02-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 09:46 IST
Juvenile Delinquency Unfolds: Disturbing Incident in Shamli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply unsettling incident, a three-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a 12-year-old in Shamli district.

The troubling event occurred on a Saturday when the young victim was enticed with a toffee by the accused.

According to Station House Officer Satish Chand, the accused has been detained, presented before a juvenile court, and subsequently sent to a correction home. Meanwhile, the victim has been referred for a medical examination.

TRENDING

1
Mundra Port Sets New Records in Automobile and Liquid Cargo Handling

Mundra Port Sets New Records in Automobile and Liquid Cargo Handling

 India
2
Takaichi's Bold Gambit: Japan's Parliamentary Elections and the Conservative Surge

Takaichi's Bold Gambit: Japan's Parliamentary Elections and the Conservative...

 Japan
3
Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

Stalled Rail Projects Worry Tamil Nadu's CM

 India
4
Automakers Brace for Price Hikes Amid Soaring Commodity Costs

Automakers Brace for Price Hikes Amid Soaring Commodity Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026