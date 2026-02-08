Heroic Inspector Honored: Tragedy at Surajkund Fairgrounds

In a tragic incident at the Surajkund fairgrounds, Jagdish Prasad, a 58-year-old police inspector, lost his life displaying remarkable bravery. A giant swing snapped mid-air, causing widespread chaos and leaving 11 individuals injured. Prasad's heroic efforts to save others cost him his life, as he sustained severe injuries.

Posthumously honored with the Police Medal, Prasad's death has led Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal to announce Rs 1 crore in compensation and a government job for a family member. The Surajkund International Crafts Festival is set to continue, although the swing area remains closed for investigation.

The accident raises questions regarding safety measures, marking the third swing-related incident at the fairgrounds. Previously in 2002 and 2019, similar accidents occurred, prompting temporary closures. Officials stress strict inspection rules, but concerns remain heightened as the fair resumed.