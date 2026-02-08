Left Menu

Heroic Inspector Honored: Tragedy at Surajkund Fairgrounds

Jagdish Prasad, a heroic police inspector, died saving lives at the Surajkund fair after a swing accident. Posthumously, he received a Police Medal and martyr status. The fair continues amid investigations, with previous similar accidents raising safety concerns. Compensation supports Prasad's family.

Updated: 08-02-2026 10:00 IST
In a tragic incident at the Surajkund fairgrounds, Jagdish Prasad, a 58-year-old police inspector, lost his life displaying remarkable bravery. A giant swing snapped mid-air, causing widespread chaos and leaving 11 individuals injured. Prasad's heroic efforts to save others cost him his life, as he sustained severe injuries.

Posthumously honored with the Police Medal, Prasad's death has led Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal to announce Rs 1 crore in compensation and a government job for a family member. The Surajkund International Crafts Festival is set to continue, although the swing area remains closed for investigation.

The accident raises questions regarding safety measures, marking the third swing-related incident at the fairgrounds. Previously in 2002 and 2019, similar accidents occurred, prompting temporary closures. Officials stress strict inspection rules, but concerns remain heightened as the fair resumed.

