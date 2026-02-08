High-Stakes Heist: Unraveling the Rs 31 Lakh Smartphone Theft in Thane
Eight individuals have been charged with stealing smartphones and embezzling funds at a logistics firm in Thane district, Maharashtra. The suspects allegedly stole high-end smartphones and misappropriated funds, also destroying evidence by damaging the DVR system. Police have registered a case against them under multiple legal sections.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have lodged a case against eight individuals accused of involvement in a significant heist at a logistics company in Thane, Maharashtra. The group allegedly stole high-end smartphones valued at Rs 31 lakh and embezzled Rs 23.8 lakh.
The incident took place at the company's Ambernath location, where the suspects reportedly tampered with the premises in November 2025. Their actions also included the destruction of the company's Digital Video Recorder (DVR) system to erase criminal evidence.
Based on the filed complaint, the Ambernath police have commenced legal proceedings, charging the suspects under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including theft and criminal breach of trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- smartphone
- theft
- Thane
- Maharashtra
- logistics
- embezzlement
- crime
- police
- case
- digital
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Takes the Lead in Battling Cybercrime with Swift Intervention
Gang Assault in Thiruvalla Spa: Sensational Hire or Violent Crime?
Suresh Triveni's Reluctant Dive into Long-Format Crime Thriller 'Daldal'
Haryana Sees Significant Drop in Crime Rate
Horrific Crime Shocks Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Suffers Tragic Assault