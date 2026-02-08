Left Menu

High-Stakes Heist: Unraveling the Rs 31 Lakh Smartphone Theft in Thane

Eight individuals have been charged with stealing smartphones and embezzling funds at a logistics firm in Thane district, Maharashtra. The suspects allegedly stole high-end smartphones and misappropriated funds, also destroying evidence by damaging the DVR system. Police have registered a case against them under multiple legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:21 IST
High-Stakes Heist: Unraveling the Rs 31 Lakh Smartphone Theft in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have lodged a case against eight individuals accused of involvement in a significant heist at a logistics company in Thane, Maharashtra. The group allegedly stole high-end smartphones valued at Rs 31 lakh and embezzled Rs 23.8 lakh.

The incident took place at the company's Ambernath location, where the suspects reportedly tampered with the premises in November 2025. Their actions also included the destruction of the company's Digital Video Recorder (DVR) system to erase criminal evidence.

Based on the filed complaint, the Ambernath police have commenced legal proceedings, charging the suspects under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including theft and criminal breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India
2
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
3
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
4
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026