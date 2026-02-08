High-Stakes Heist: Unraveling the Rs 31 Lakh Smartphone Theft in Thane

Authorities have lodged a case against eight individuals accused of involvement in a significant heist at a logistics company in Thane, Maharashtra. The group allegedly stole high-end smartphones valued at Rs 31 lakh and embezzled Rs 23.8 lakh.

The incident took place at the company's Ambernath location, where the suspects reportedly tampered with the premises in November 2025. Their actions also included the destruction of the company's Digital Video Recorder (DVR) system to erase criminal evidence.

Based on the filed complaint, the Ambernath police have commenced legal proceedings, charging the suspects under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including theft and criminal breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)