Haryana Sees Significant Drop in Crime Rate
Haryana has seen an 8.24% decrease in crime in January 2026 compared to the previous year. Significant reductions were reported in serious offenses, including rape and robbery. The Haryana Police commit to enhancing technology-driven policing, emphasizing safety for women and vulnerable groups under a 'zero tolerance' policy.
Haryana has reported a notable decline in crime rates, with an 8.24% reduction in January 2026 compared to the same month last year.
Rape cases have dropped by 54.55%, and robbery incidents have decreased substantially by 77%. The trend also extends to other major crimes across the state.
Director General of Police Ajay Singhal highlighted the use of technology-driven, intelligence-based policing in achieving these results, particularly focusing on women's and vulnerable sections' safety.
