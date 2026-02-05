Haryana Sees Significant Drop in Crime Rate

Haryana has reported a notable decline in crime rates, with an 8.24% reduction in January 2026 compared to the same month last year.

Rape cases have dropped by 54.55%, and robbery incidents have decreased substantially by 77%. The trend also extends to other major crimes across the state.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal highlighted the use of technology-driven, intelligence-based policing in achieving these results, particularly focusing on women's and vulnerable sections' safety.