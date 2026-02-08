Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Inclusive UCC

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the need for an inclusive Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during a centenary event. He advocates for ensuring deals are beneficial for India, highlighting the importance of a balanced India-US trade pact. Bhagwat also suggests a Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar would enhance the award's prestige.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for unity, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday highlighted the importance of framing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with inclusivity and cooperation to avoid divisiveness. Speaking at an event marking the RSS centenary, Bhagwat reiterated the need for collective confidence in this significant legislative process.

Addressing concerns about international trade, Bhagwat commented on the recent India-US trade pact, stressing that such agreements should be mutually beneficial. He emphasized that while engagements involve compromise, it's crucial that India ensures its interests are not compromised, advocating for a 'win-win' scenario.

Bhagwat further expressed that awarding the Bharat Ratna to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar would bolster the award's prestige. He attributed the 'achche din' or good times of the RSS to the dedication and ideological commitment of its volunteers, highlighting their pivotal role in the organization's success.

