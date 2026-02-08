Murder Unveiled: A Banking Dispute Turned Deadly

In a chilling turn of events, Jharkhand Police on Sunday recovered the body of Amit Kumar Agarwal, a bank loan recovery agent, in Dhanbad district. Officials arrested Vikas Khandelwal in connection with the murder, shining a spotlight on a violent dispute rooted in bank lending.

The incident began when the victim's wife reported Amit Agarwal's abduction on Saturday, following an anonymous ransom demand of Rs 15 lakh. Acting swiftly, police registered an FIR on Sunday and started their investigation, initially detaining three individuals, including Khandelwal.

During interrogation, Khandelwal confessed to the crime. His mobile location led officers to Surya Highland Society, where the victim's body and his motorcycle were discovered. Preliminary investigations suggest the murder arose from a bank loan, which had evolved into a non-performing asset, implicating Khandelwal in a deadly financial conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)