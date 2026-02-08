Left Menu

Drones Revolutionize Spectator Experience at Milano Cortina Winter Games

The Milano Cortina Winter Games introduced FPV drones to enhance the viewing experience of Olympic competitions. These drones offer unique angles without compromising athlete performance. Despite some noise concerns, organizers found no evidence of annoyance, marking an evolution in sports broadcasting. Future use seems promising without negative impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:52 IST
The high-energy buzz of drones is adding a new layer of excitement to the Milano Cortina Winter Games, organizers confirmed Sunday.

By providing unique, up-close angles at speeds of 120kph, FPV drones have revolutionized how audiences experience Olympic sports, following athletes like skiers and sliders in real-time. Concerns about interference with performances have been dismissed by officials, including IOC Sports Director Pierre Ducrey, who emphasized their commitment to maintaining an unaffected athletic atmosphere.

While spectators and athletes may have mixed feelings about the sound, the innovative use of drones has thus far proven beneficial without major complaints, noted Milano Cortina Games Sports Director Anna Riccardi. Despite a drone mishap during a downhill training run, the technology is viewed as a future asset for sports broadcasting.

