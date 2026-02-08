Heroic Inspector Sacrifices Life in Fairground Tragedy

A tragic incident at the Surajkund fairgrounds claimed the life of 58-year-old Haryana police inspector Jagdish Prasad. Prasad lost his life while attempting a heroic rescue after a giant swing malfunctioned and crashed to the ground.

Despite receiving severe injuries during his rescue efforts, Prasad's commitment to saving lives was unwavering. Recognizing his bravery, he was given a funeral with state honours in his home village of Dengar, Uttar Pradesh, attended by hundreds, including his son Gaurav.

Prasad, set to retire in March after 36 years of service, had promised to meet his family after the fair. His courageous actions have been lauded by officials and civilians alike, underscoring the selflessness and dedication of his life and career.