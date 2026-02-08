Left Menu

Heroic Inspector Sacrifices Life in Fairground Tragedy

Haryana police inspector Jagdish Prasad, 58, died after bravely trying to save people at a fairground when a swing collapsed. His funeral was held in Uttar Pradesh with state honours. Prasad was due to retire in March 2024 after a nearly four-decade-long career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:25 IST
Heroic Inspector Sacrifices Life in Fairground Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident at the Surajkund fairgrounds claimed the life of 58-year-old Haryana police inspector Jagdish Prasad. Prasad lost his life while attempting a heroic rescue after a giant swing malfunctioned and crashed to the ground.

Despite receiving severe injuries during his rescue efforts, Prasad's commitment to saving lives was unwavering. Recognizing his bravery, he was given a funeral with state honours in his home village of Dengar, Uttar Pradesh, attended by hundreds, including his son Gaurav.

Prasad, set to retire in March after 36 years of service, had promised to meet his family after the fair. His courageous actions have been lauded by officials and civilians alike, underscoring the selflessness and dedication of his life and career.

TRENDING

1
In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.

In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; sta...

 India
2
'Bihar Navnirman Yatra': Prashant Kishor's New Political Journey

'Bihar Navnirman Yatra': Prashant Kishor's New Political Journey

 India
3
Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video

Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video

 India
4
Thrilling Finish: England Edges Past Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

Thrilling Finish: England Edges Past Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026