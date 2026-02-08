Cops Crack Down on Rs 1 Crore Silver Heist in Gujarat
Gujarat police have arrested Pradeep Prajapati in connection with a major theft of silver jewellery worth Rs 1 crore. The stolen contraband was intercepted en route to Mehsana. Surveillance footage revealed three men involved. Investigations and search operations continue in Surat and Vadodara for another suspect.
Gujarat police successfully arrested Pradeep Prajapati for stealing silver jewellery valued at Rs 1 crore in Rajkot city. The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to the recovery of 40 kg of the stolen silver.
Further investigations have revealed that the thieves were transporting the contraband to Mehsana for sale. However, the crime branch managed to intercept the shipment, offering a significant breakthrough in the case.
CCTV footage indicated that three men were involved, entering and exiting a house with bags of loot. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend a second suspect, with operations underway in Surat and Vadodara.
