Left Menu

Cops Crack Down on Rs 1 Crore Silver Heist in Gujarat

Gujarat police have arrested Pradeep Prajapati in connection with a major theft of silver jewellery worth Rs 1 crore. The stolen contraband was intercepted en route to Mehsana. Surveillance footage revealed three men involved. Investigations and search operations continue in Surat and Vadodara for another suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:43 IST
Cops Crack Down on Rs 1 Crore Silver Heist in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat police successfully arrested Pradeep Prajapati for stealing silver jewellery valued at Rs 1 crore in Rajkot city. The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to the recovery of 40 kg of the stolen silver.

Further investigations have revealed that the thieves were transporting the contraband to Mehsana for sale. However, the crime branch managed to intercept the shipment, offering a significant breakthrough in the case.

CCTV footage indicated that three men were involved, entering and exiting a house with bags of loot. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend a second suspect, with operations underway in Surat and Vadodara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
2
Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

 India
3
Stone Pelting Escalates Tensions Between Tribal Groups in Manipur

Stone Pelting Escalates Tensions Between Tribal Groups in Manipur

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Tightrope: Stalin Criticizes Central Government Policies

Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Tightrope: Stalin Criticizes Central Government Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026