Radhakrishnan Calls for Value-Based Education as Balagokulam Marks Silver Jubilee

Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today underscored the importance of value-based upbringing for children in an era of rapid change, while inaugurating the Rajatha Jayanti (Silver Jubilee) celebrations of Balagokulam Delhi-NCR at Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital.

Addressing a large gathering, the Vice President highlighted the growing challenges faced by children in a fast-evolving world marked by distractions and complex value systems. He emphasized that institutions like Balagokulam play a crucial role in guiding young minds by grounding them in cultural values while preparing them for future responsibilities.

“In today’s changing environment, such platforms act as guiding lights—connecting children to their roots while equipping them with confidence and clarity,” he said, linking this approach to the broader national vision of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi” (development along with heritage).

Balancing Tradition with Modern Aspirations

Shri Radhakrishnan stressed the need to strike a balance between India’s rich civilisational heritage and its modern developmental goals. Referring to the concept of Amrit Kaal, he said the country’s progress depends on nurturing responsible, value-driven citizens who can lead India toward long-term prosperity.

He noted that cultural grounding and ethical awareness are essential complements to academic and professional success in today’s competitive world.

Message to the Youth

Directly addressing the children present at the event, the Vice President described them as the torch-bearers of the organisation’s legacy and urged them to cultivate core values such as:

Respect for elders

Love for Indian culture and traditions

Teamwork and cooperation

Self-discipline and integrity

“These values will guide you throughout your life and help you become responsible citizens,” he said.

Spiritual Dimension Highlighted

On the occasion, the Vice President also spoke about the significance of “Krishnarpanam”, a key feature of the Silver Jubilee celebrations. He explained that the concept represents dedicating one’s actions, thoughts, and talents to a higher purpose, reflecting the teachings of Lord Krishna.

He noted that Lord Krishna’s life exemplifies dharma, selfless action, and commitment to the greater good, offering timeless lessons for individuals and society.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including:

Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Shripad Naik

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Minority Affairs, Shri George Kurian

President of Balagokulam Delhi-NCR, Shri P.K. Suresh

A Milestone Celebration

The Silver Jubilee of Balagokulam Delhi-NCR marks 25 years of the organisation’s work in nurturing cultural awareness, character-building, and holistic development among children.

The Vice President’s address reinforced the role of such initiatives in shaping a generation that is both rooted in tradition and prepared to lead India into the future.