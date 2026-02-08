Tragedy Strikes at Surajkund Fair: Safety Concerns Raised

An unfortunate swing collapse at the Surajkund fair in Faridabad has prompted Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to prioritize stringent safety measures at public events.

The accident, claiming one life and leaving several injured, triggered a government probe, and financial support was announced for victims' families.

The chief minister emphasized the state's commitment to public safety, as officials arrested those responsible for the mishap, underlining the urgency of preventative measures at entertainment venues.