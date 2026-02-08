Tragedy Strikes at Surajkund Fair: Safety Concerns Raised
Haryana Chief Minister addressed the Surajkund swing tragedy in Faridabad, which resulted in one death and injuries. Investigations were ordered to determine the cause, and assurances of safety were reiterated. Victims' families will receive government support, and arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
An unfortunate swing collapse at the Surajkund fair in Faridabad has prompted Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to prioritize stringent safety measures at public events.
The accident, claiming one life and leaving several injured, triggered a government probe, and financial support was announced for victims' families.
The chief minister emphasized the state's commitment to public safety, as officials arrested those responsible for the mishap, underlining the urgency of preventative measures at entertainment venues.