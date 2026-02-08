UAE-Algeria Air Services Agreement: No Immediate Flight Impact
The UAE states Algeria's decision to terminate their air services agreement will not immediately affect flight operations. The General Civil Aviation Authority confirms the agreement remains active during the notice period. Algeria announced it began this cancellation process for the 2013 Abu Dhabi agreement.
The United Arab Emirates has reassured that Algeria's recent move to annul an air services agreement between the two nations will not have any immediate impact on ongoing flight operations, as reported by the state-run news agency WAM.
This confirmation came after Algeria announced it initiated the termination process of the agreement, which was originally signed in Abu Dhabi in 2013.
The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority stated that the current agreement with Algeria remains in effect throughout the legally required notice period, but provided no additional details on the matter.
