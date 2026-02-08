UAE-Algeria Air Services Agreement: No Immediate Flight Impact

The United Arab Emirates has reassured that Algeria's recent move to annul an air services agreement between the two nations will not have any immediate impact on ongoing flight operations, as reported by the state-run news agency WAM.

This confirmation came after Algeria announced it initiated the termination process of the agreement, which was originally signed in Abu Dhabi in 2013.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority stated that the current agreement with Algeria remains in effect throughout the legally required notice period, but provided no additional details on the matter.

