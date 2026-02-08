Left Menu

UAE-Algeria Air Services Agreement: No Immediate Flight Impact

The UAE states Algeria's decision to terminate their air services agreement will not immediately affect flight operations. The General Civil Aviation Authority confirms the agreement remains active during the notice period. Algeria announced it began this cancellation process for the 2013 Abu Dhabi agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 23:22 IST
UAE-Algeria Air Services Agreement: No Immediate Flight Impact

The United Arab Emirates has reassured that Algeria's recent move to annul an air services agreement between the two nations will not have any immediate impact on ongoing flight operations, as reported by the state-run news agency WAM.

This confirmation came after Algeria announced it initiated the termination process of the agreement, which was originally signed in Abu Dhabi in 2013.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority stated that the current agreement with Algeria remains in effect throughout the legally required notice period, but provided no additional details on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
3
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
4
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026