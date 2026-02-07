As the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics commence, thousands are set to march through Milan protesting rising housing costs and urban affordability issues. This protest, orchestrated by grassroots unions and housing-rights groups, aims to spotlight the city's unsustainable model defined by soaring rents and deepening inequality.

The past decade has seen Milan transform into a property hotspot post-2015 World Expo. With Italy's tax schemes for wealthy newcomers and Brexit drawing professionals, locals have felt the squeeze of exorbitant living costs. Estimates suggest over 3,000 individuals will join the march.

It will commence from Medaglie d'Oro square, covering approximately four kilometers to the working-class district of Corvetto. Previous rallies in Turin escalated to violence, prompting tight security in Milan. Political undercurrents emerged during the Olympic opening ceremony as U.S. Vice President JD Vance faced jeers while waving the American flag.

