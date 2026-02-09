Left Menu

Govt Backs $1.26m Solar Project to Power Kura and Marae North of Kaitaia

The Whiti Mai Te Rā project is forecast to save the participating kura and marae more than $100,000 every year in electricity costs — a major long-term benefit for rural communities facing rising energy pressures.

09-02-2026
In addition to renewable generation, the project includes the installation of a diesel generator at the kura to ensure power supply can continue during extended outages or major emergency events. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Reliable, affordable, locally generated electricity is on the way for a kura and five marae north of Kaitaia, supported by a grant of up to $1.26 million from the Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka announced today.

The initiative, known as Whiti Mai Te Rā, will deliver solar power and battery storage to six essential community hubs — improving energy security, reducing long-term costs, and strengthening resilience during civil defence emergencies.

“Marae and kura often double as vital civil defence centres for locals in times of crisis,” Mr Potaka said.“The solar power generated from this project will supply six essential community hubs with reliable, reduced cost power, improving the region’s energy security and strengthening its resilience during emergencies.”

Solar Investment to Strengthen Community Resilience

Funding will support the installation of:

  • Solar panels and battery storage systems

  • Backup energy infrastructure for emergency response

  • Long-term maintenance and local energy delivery partnerships

The systems will be installed at:

  • Te Rangi Āniwaniwa Kura

  • Five rural marae north of Kaitaia

Civil Defence Ready: Backup Power for Emergencies

In addition to renewable generation, the project includes the installation of a diesel generator at the kura to ensure power supply can continue during extended outages or major emergency events.

This ensures these facilities remain operational as community support centres when they are needed most.

Locally Led Partnership with Regional Impact

The funding recipient, Aupouri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust, is partnering with Northland-based power company Kaumātua Energy, which will:

  • Install and maintain the solar and battery systems

  • Act as the electricity retailer for the sites

  • Co-fund 15 percent of the total project cost

The overall project is valued at $1.48 million, demonstrating strong local investment alongside Government support.

Long-Term Value for Generations

Mr Potaka said the project is a direct response to community needs and delivers enduring infrastructure benefits.

“Whiti Mai Te Rā will strengthen communities by improving resilience, enabling critical infrastructure, and supporting energy security,” he said.

“The Government is proud to partner this locally led solution, which will ensure essential community facilities can support people for generations to come.”

Installation Begins March 2026

Work will begin in March 2026, starting with Te Rangi Āniwaniwa Kura before rolling out across the five marae.

 

