Tremors in Krasnodar: A Seismic Event with No Damage

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 struck Russia's Krasnodar region. The city of Novorossiysk reported no infrastructure damage. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre confirmed the quake. Local officials and the city's mayor, Andrei Kravchenko, reassured residents of the situation's safety following the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

An earthquake struck Russia's southern Krasnodar region, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

Novorossiysk's port city mayor, Andrei Kravchenko, reported no damage to the infrastructure despite the tremors.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered the earthquake's magnitude at 4.8.

