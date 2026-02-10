Tremors in Krasnodar: A Seismic Event with No Damage
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 struck Russia's Krasnodar region. The city of Novorossiysk reported no infrastructure damage. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre confirmed the quake. Local officials and the city's mayor, Andrei Kravchenko, reassured residents of the situation's safety following the event.
- Russia
An earthquake struck Russia's southern Krasnodar region, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.
Novorossiysk's port city mayor, Andrei Kravchenko, reported no damage to the infrastructure despite the tremors.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered the earthquake's magnitude at 4.8.
