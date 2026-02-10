Top Court Reinstates Corruption Conviction for Former Felda Chair

Malaysia's highest court has reinstated the corruption conviction and a six-year prison sentence of Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad, the former chairman of the state palm-oil plantation body, Felda. National news agency Bernama reported that the Federal Court allowed the prosecutors' appeal on Tuesday, emphasizing the destructive nature of corruption.

In March 2024, an appeals court had overturned Isa's guilty verdict on nine counts of bribery, involving the illegal receipt of about 3 million ringgit, tied to the purchase of a hotel during his tenure at Felda. However, the Federal Court found the sentence originally imposed was just and in compliance with legal standards.

Mohamad Isa's attorney did not immediately comment on the ruling. Bernama reported that Isa has been ordered to begin serving his sentence immediately. Felda, which has struggled with corruption and poor management for years, saw Isa replaced as chairman in 2017 amid reports of dubious transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)