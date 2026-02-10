Left Menu

Top Court Reinstates Corruption Conviction for Former Felda Chair

Malaysia's highest court has reinstated a corruption conviction and six-year sentence for former Felda chairman Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad. Previously overturned in March 2024, the conviction involves bribery for illegal payments linked to a hotel purchase. The court deemed the original sentence appropriate, emphasizing the detrimental impact of corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:45 IST
Top Court Reinstates Corruption Conviction for Former Felda Chair

Malaysia's highest court has reinstated the corruption conviction and a six-year prison sentence of Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad, the former chairman of the state palm-oil plantation body, Felda. National news agency Bernama reported that the Federal Court allowed the prosecutors' appeal on Tuesday, emphasizing the destructive nature of corruption.

In March 2024, an appeals court had overturned Isa's guilty verdict on nine counts of bribery, involving the illegal receipt of about 3 million ringgit, tied to the purchase of a hotel during his tenure at Felda. However, the Federal Court found the sentence originally imposed was just and in compliance with legal standards.

Mohamad Isa's attorney did not immediately comment on the ruling. Bernama reported that Isa has been ordered to begin serving his sentence immediately. Felda, which has struggled with corruption and poor management for years, saw Isa replaced as chairman in 2017 amid reports of dubious transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming El...

 Global
2
India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

 Global
3
Unveiling the Hidden: Ethiopia's Secret Military Training Camp

Unveiling the Hidden: Ethiopia's Secret Military Training Camp

 Global
4
Bangladesh's Political Showdown: BNP vs. Jamaat

Bangladesh's Political Showdown: BNP vs. Jamaat

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026