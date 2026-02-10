Left Menu

High-Profile Lamborghini Crash: Debate Over Who Was Behind the Wheel

In Kanpur, a crash involving a luxury Lamborghini has led to controversy over who was driving. While police evidence suggests tobacco baron's son, Shivam Mishra, was at the wheel, his lawyer claims a family-employed driver was responsible. The investigation continues amidst conflicting reports and legal maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:40 IST
The investigation into the high-profile Lamborghini crash has taken a contentious turn as new claims emerge regarding the driver's identity.

While police investigations, including CCTV footage and eyewitness reports, point to tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra being behind the wheel, his lawyer insists it was a designated family driver.

The authorities remain firm on their findings, asserting that the evidence consistently points to Mishra. Legal proceedings are underway as the upscale crash in Kanpur continues to unfold.

