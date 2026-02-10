High-Profile Lamborghini Crash: Debate Over Who Was Behind the Wheel

The investigation into the high-profile Lamborghini crash has taken a contentious turn as new claims emerge regarding the driver's identity.

While police investigations, including CCTV footage and eyewitness reports, point to tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra being behind the wheel, his lawyer insists it was a designated family driver.

The authorities remain firm on their findings, asserting that the evidence consistently points to Mishra. Legal proceedings are underway as the upscale crash in Kanpur continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)