Russia's Lavrov Criticizes US Over Energy Tactics Amid Calls for Fair Competition

In a pointed critique, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the United States for its attempts to deter nations, including India, from purchasing Russian oil, as reported by Sputnik. Lavrov accused the US of employing coercive methods such as tariffs and sanctions to assert economic domination.

Lavrov highlighted that while previous discussions in Anchorage seemed to chart a path toward resolving the Ukraine issue and fostering cooperation, recent actions by Washington, including sanctions and efforts to restrict energy trade, contradict the spirit of those talks. He pointed to ongoing efforts to ban India and other partners from accessing affordable Russian energy, compelling them to buy costly US liquefied natural gas.

Amid these tensions, Indian officials reiterated their commitment to an energy policy driven by national interest, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscoring priorities like availability, fair pricing, and supply reliability. Union Minister Piyush Goyal stressed that India's energy decisions are based on strategic interests, independent of external trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)