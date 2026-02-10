Netherlands Faces Namibia in T20 World Cup Clash

In a pivotal moment on Monday, the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Namibia in their T20 World Cup showdown.

This match holds special significance as Willem Myburgh steps onto the field for his debut, marking Namibia's first international cricket venture in India.

Having recently suffered a narrow loss to Pakistan, the Netherlands team focuses on reclaiming their momentum in this high-stakes encounter.

