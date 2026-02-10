Left Menu

Netherlands Faces Namibia in T20 World Cup Clash

In a T20 World Cup match, the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards chose to bowl first against Namibia. This encounter marks Namibia's first international match in India, with Willem Myburgh making his debut. The Netherlands aim to recover from their previous loss to Pakistan.

Updated: 10-02-2026 10:44 IST
In a pivotal moment on Monday, the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Namibia in their T20 World Cup showdown.

This match holds special significance as Willem Myburgh steps onto the field for his debut, marking Namibia's first international cricket venture in India.

Having recently suffered a narrow loss to Pakistan, the Netherlands team focuses on reclaiming their momentum in this high-stakes encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

