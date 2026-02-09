Yen Bounces Back as Japan's Takaichi Secures Victory

The yen rallied in Asian markets on Monday, buoyed by the electoral success of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, whose coalition's triumph is expected to spur fiscal stimulus and market optimism. The currency rose 0.5% to 156.43 yen against the dollar, reversing a prior six-day losing streak.

Besides gaining against the dollar, the yen rebounded from its record lows against the Swiss franc and near historic lows against the euro. Analysts foresee continued challenges for the yen's strengthening, citing intervention risks and policy uncertainties after the Liberal Democratic Party's election win.

Market participants are focused on fiscal policy trends and potential currency volatility following the election. Fiscal expansion measures, possibly including tax cuts, are anticipated, which could add inflation pressures and impact Bank of Japan's monetary policies. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index saw a slight decline alongside global currency movements, including an uptick in Bitcoin.

