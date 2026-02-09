Left Menu

Yen Bounces Back as Japan's Takaichi Secures Victory

The yen strengthened after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition won a historic election, ending a six-day decline. Her party's victory is likely to lead to fiscal stimulus, impacting currency dynamics. Market watchers focus on risk and policy direction amid speculation on intervention and fiscal expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen rallied in Asian markets on Monday, buoyed by the electoral success of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, whose coalition's triumph is expected to spur fiscal stimulus and market optimism. The currency rose 0.5% to 156.43 yen against the dollar, reversing a prior six-day losing streak.

Besides gaining against the dollar, the yen rebounded from its record lows against the Swiss franc and near historic lows against the euro. Analysts foresee continued challenges for the yen's strengthening, citing intervention risks and policy uncertainties after the Liberal Democratic Party's election win.

Market participants are focused on fiscal policy trends and potential currency volatility following the election. Fiscal expansion measures, possibly including tax cuts, are anticipated, which could add inflation pressures and impact Bank of Japan's monetary policies. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index saw a slight decline alongside global currency movements, including an uptick in Bitcoin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

