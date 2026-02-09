Uttar Pradesh's Zero Tolerance for Crime: Achievements and Challenges

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel reiterated the state government's commitment to a 'zero tolerance' crime policy during a legislative address this week.

Since 2017, significant strides have included the conviction of mafia elements and the establishment of comprehensive cybercrime measures with police stations in all districts.

Despite criticisms, the administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has focused on robust law enforcement frameworks, embedding fast-track courts and anti-corruption operations into its governance agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)