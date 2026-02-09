Revolutionizing Governance: The Impact of NUDGE Initiative
The Income-Tax Department's NUDGE campaign, a technology-driven effort to improve taxpayer compliance, is gaining attention beyond tax administration. Advocated by CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal, NUDGE uses behavioral economics to close tax compliance gaps. Instituted in 2024, it has generated significant additional taxes and is influencing other government departments.
The Income-Tax Department's initiative, known as NUDGE, is set to revolutionize governance across various sectors, with its groundbreaking technology-driven approach to enhancing taxpayer compliance.
Speaking to PTI, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal emphasized that NUDGE isn't confined to tax administration and should serve as a broader governance principle, leveraging behavioral economics to promote compliance.
NUDGE, which stands for Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable, has already resulted in significant additional tax collections and reduced refund claims. The initiative's success is prompting other departments, such as the CBIC, to consider adopting similar strategies.
