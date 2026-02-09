Left Menu

Revolutionizing Governance: The Impact of NUDGE Initiative

The Income-Tax Department's NUDGE campaign, a technology-driven effort to improve taxpayer compliance, is gaining attention beyond tax administration. Advocated by CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal, NUDGE uses behavioral economics to close tax compliance gaps. Instituted in 2024, it has generated significant additional taxes and is influencing other government departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:12 IST
Revolutionizing Governance: The Impact of NUDGE Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income-Tax Department's initiative, known as NUDGE, is set to revolutionize governance across various sectors, with its groundbreaking technology-driven approach to enhancing taxpayer compliance.

Speaking to PTI, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal emphasized that NUDGE isn't confined to tax administration and should serve as a broader governance principle, leveraging behavioral economics to promote compliance.

NUDGE, which stands for Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable, has already resulted in significant additional tax collections and reduced refund claims. The initiative's success is prompting other departments, such as the CBIC, to consider adopting similar strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Nomads: Caught in Conflict's Crosshairs

Sudan's Nomads: Caught in Conflict's Crosshairs

 Global
2
Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pacific Partnership

Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pa...

 Japan
3
French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

 Senegal
4
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Win Amid Patent Battle and Market Pressures

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Win Amid Patent Battle and Market Pressures

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026