Revolutionizing Governance: The Impact of NUDGE Initiative

The Income-Tax Department's initiative, known as NUDGE, is set to revolutionize governance across various sectors, with its groundbreaking technology-driven approach to enhancing taxpayer compliance.

Speaking to PTI, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal emphasized that NUDGE isn't confined to tax administration and should serve as a broader governance principle, leveraging behavioral economics to promote compliance.

NUDGE, which stands for Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable, has already resulted in significant additional tax collections and reduced refund claims. The initiative's success is prompting other departments, such as the CBIC, to consider adopting similar strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)