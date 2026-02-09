Left Menu

Tragic Altercation Over Phone Charge Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Delhi

A man in Delhi was fatally stabbed after refusing three men to charge their phone at his shop. An altercation led to the stabbing of Veer Singh, who later died, and Ram Kishan, who survived. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage to find the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:22 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Trilokpuri area, a disagreement over mobile phone charging led to a fatal stabbing. Veer Singh, an auto repair shop owner, lost his life after being attacked by three unidentified individuals.

Police discovered the tragedy when responding to a call at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where Singh and another victim, Ram Kishan, were treated for stab wounds. While Kishan was discharged, Singh's condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

The crime unfolded after Singh refused the trio's request to charge their phone, sparking a deadly confrontation. Police are now meticulously reviewing CCTV footage to track down the suspects, having formed multiple teams to expedite their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

