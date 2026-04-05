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Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Drug Network

The Punjab Police arrested two individuals linked to a cross-border drug smuggling module, seizing 4.13 kg of heroin. The suspects, with prior criminal records, were in touch with European handlers. More arrests and recoveries are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:32 IST
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Drug Network
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling network, arresting two suspects and seizing 4.13 kg of heroin on Sunday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed that the arrested individuals, Atish Suman, 22, and Sawinder Singh, alias Sundri, 28, both have previous criminal records under the NDPS and Arms Acts.

Preliminary investigations indicated their connection to Europe-based handlers and jailed operatives. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated further investigations are ongoing, with more arrests and recoveries expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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