India, Seychelles Launch SESEL Vision, Announce $175 Million Package During State Visit

India and Seychelles on Sunday unveiled a new Joint Vision to deepen their strategic partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Dr. Patrick Herminie announcing a $175 million Special Economic Package and a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation spanning development, security, climate action, digital transformation and people-to-people ties.

President Herminie is on a State Visit to India from 5–10 February 2026 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. The visit holds special significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Seychelles’ Independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, underlining the depth and maturity of the bilateral relationship.

Leaders Reaffirm Special Maritime Partnership

During their meeting on 9 February 2026, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions covering the full spectrum of India–Seychelles relations. Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Herminie on his electoral victory in October 2025, while both leaders reaffirmed that India and Seychelles, as close maritime neighbours, share a time-tested partnership rooted in history, kinship, democracy and pluralism.

They highlighted Seychelles’ central role in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and agreed that the partnership contributes directly to peace, security and stability in the Western Indian Ocean Region.

SESEL Vision: Sustainability, Growth and Security

Recognising the evolving strategic and developmental priorities of both nations, the leaders announced a Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL). The vision aims to align national development goals with regional stability and people-centric growth.

President Herminie described India as a trusted and reliable partner for Seychelles and the region, expressing gratitude for India’s consistent support in development, capacity building and security.

$175 Million Special Economic Package Announced

As a major boost to bilateral cooperation, India announced a Special Economic Package of USD 175 million, comprising:

USD 125 million in Rupee-denominated Line of Credit

USD 50 million in Grant assistance

The package will support development projects, capacity building for civilian and defence officials, maritime security initiatives and other priority sectors in Seychelles.

Digital Public Infrastructure and E-Governance

Recognising India’s leadership in digital transformation, both sides agreed to collaborate on the buildout of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in Seychelles, including digital payments and e-governance platforms, tailored to Seychelles’ national requirements.

Health, Medicines and Food Security

In a strong demonstration of people-centric cooperation, Prime Minister Modi announced the donation of 10 advanced ambulances to strengthen emergency healthcare in Seychelles. The two leaders also agreed to streamline access to affordable medicines through recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia and collaboration under India’s Jan Aushadhi initiative.

India will also support the construction of a new hospital in Seychelles, facilitate deputation of Indian medical professionals, and strengthen institutional linkages in public health and mental health services.

To address high living costs, India announced the donation of 1,000 metric tonnes of grains, reinforcing Seychelles’ food security and helping stabilise prices.

Capacity Building and Human Resource Development

Both leaders emphasised capacity building as a cornerstone of the partnership. They agreed to expand cooperation under the ITEC programme, customised training for civil servants through the National Centre for Good Governance, and institutional linkages in cybersecurity, finance, agriculture, marine sciences, climate change and MSME development.

Renewables, Climate Action and Disaster Resilience

The leaders reaffirmed strong cooperation in renewable energy and climate resilience, including solar projects under the International Solar Alliance. India agreed to support Seychelles with Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems, power grid management, green mobility and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Seychelles also agreed to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), while India committed to amplifying the voice of Small Island Developing States on global platforms, including support for the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI).

Trade, Tourism and Connectivity

Both sides encouraged Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Seychelles across housing, digital technologies, AI, financial services, blue economy, fisheries and tourism. Leaders welcomed the rise in Indian tourist arrivals following increased direct flights and agreed to explore further connectivity.

Maritime Security and Defence Cooperation

Maritime security emerged as a central pillar of discussions. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region, pledging closer cooperation against piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and transnational crime.

India will continue to support Seychelles through joint surveillance, hydrographic surveys, training, and provision of defence assets. Seychelles appreciated India’s assistance in refitting PS Zoroaster, the donation of utility vehicles and laser radial boats, and India’s participation in Seychelles’ National Day celebrations.

Regional, Multilateral and People-to-People Ties

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Seychelles’ decision to become a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave, while President Herminie reiterated support for India’s permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

Both leaders highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora in Seychelles and agreed to institutionalise cooperation in culture, education, tourism and youth engagement.

Looking Ahead

The two leaders concluded the meeting by affirming that the India–Seychelles partnership remains a cornerstone of stability and development in the Indian Ocean Region. President Herminie thanked Prime Minister Modi for the warm hospitality and invited him to visit Seychelles at a mutually convenient time.