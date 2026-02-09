Global Events Agenda: February and March Highlights

The upcoming months are packed with notable global events. February kicks off with visits from Canadian, U.S., and Greek dignitaries to pivotal international forums and bilateral meetings.

Major cultural events like the Venice Carnival and the Sapporo Snow Festival provide vibrant additions to the calendar. Meanwhile, significant political activities include diverse elections in regions like Bangladesh, Kosovo, and Colombia.

Economic discussions remain intense with EU council meetings and ASEAN gatherings. The calendar paints a dynamic picture of global diplomacy and cultural celebrations in the months ahead.

