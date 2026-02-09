Left Menu

Global Events Agenda: February and March Highlights

The content outlines significant global events from February 9 to April 12, 2026, spanning political, economic, and cultural spheres. Key highlights include international visits by leaders, festivals, elections across various countries, and significant global meetings, such as NATO and EU council gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:45 IST
Global Events Agenda: February and March Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The upcoming months are packed with notable global events. February kicks off with visits from Canadian, U.S., and Greek dignitaries to pivotal international forums and bilateral meetings.

Major cultural events like the Venice Carnival and the Sapporo Snow Festival provide vibrant additions to the calendar. Meanwhile, significant political activities include diverse elections in regions like Bangladesh, Kosovo, and Colombia.

Economic discussions remain intense with EU council meetings and ASEAN gatherings. The calendar paints a dynamic picture of global diplomacy and cultural celebrations in the months ahead.

