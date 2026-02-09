Karnataka Grants Cabinet Status to Board Chairpersons

The Karnataka government has elevated 54 chairpersons of boards, corporations, and authorities to Cabinet rank, as confirmed by a notification from the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. This upgrade grants them the status of a state minister, a designation effective immediately.

The status change affects a wide array of leaders across statutory bodies, development corporations, and regulatory authorities. Noteworthy among these are Mamata Gatti of the Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation, N Rangaswamy heading the Karnataka Zoo Authority, and Vadnal Jagadish of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board.

Additional recipients include B K Altaf Khan of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation and Zuker Ahmed Khan of the Karnataka State Haj Committee. This strategic move marks a significant development in state governance, influencing various sectors statewide.

