Karnataka Grants Cabinet Status to Board Chairpersons
The Karnataka government has given Cabinet-rank status to 54 board, corporation, and authority chairpersons. This status is effective immediately and will stay until further notice. Among those recognized are leaders from the Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation, Zoo Authority, and Biodiversity Board, reflecting a policy shift in governance.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has elevated 54 chairpersons of boards, corporations, and authorities to Cabinet rank, as confirmed by a notification from the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. This upgrade grants them the status of a state minister, a designation effective immediately.
The status change affects a wide array of leaders across statutory bodies, development corporations, and regulatory authorities. Noteworthy among these are Mamata Gatti of the Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation, N Rangaswamy heading the Karnataka Zoo Authority, and Vadnal Jagadish of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board.
Additional recipients include B K Altaf Khan of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation and Zuker Ahmed Khan of the Karnataka State Haj Committee. This strategic move marks a significant development in state governance, influencing various sectors statewide.
(With inputs from agencies.)