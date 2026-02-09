Civilian Devastation: Drone Strikes Persist Amid Sudan Conflict

Drone strikes in Sudan continue to wreak havoc on civilian populations despite the lifting of sieges in southern cities, as reported by the U.N. on Monday. Greater Kordofan, encompassing three states, has become a crucial theater in the ongoing conflict that has displaced millions and created a dire humanitarian situation.

The Sudanese army announced it had broken the RSF's siege of al-Dalanj and Kadugli earlier this year, but drone attacks by both sides persist, resulting in over 90 civilian deaths, according to U.N. rights chief Volker Turk. He highlighted the humanitarian plight to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

Incidents involving strikes on health facilities have further exacerbated the crisis, with recent attacks killing 31 people. As drones remain central in the conflict, there are growing concerns about their impact on civilians, as well as reports of their use in targeting medical personnel and facilities. Human rights organizations fear a repeat of the tragic events in Darfur's al-Fashir, now mirrored in Kordofan.

