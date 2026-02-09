Left Menu

Civilian Devastation: Drone Strikes Persist Amid Sudan Conflict

Drone strikes remain a persistent threat in Sudan's conflict, claiming dozens of civilian lives despite sieges lifting in the south. With Greater Kordofan now a key battleground, both the RSF and Sudanese army are utilizing drones, leading to humanitarian crises and significant civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:25 IST
Civilian Devastation: Drone Strikes Persist Amid Sudan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drone strikes in Sudan continue to wreak havoc on civilian populations despite the lifting of sieges in southern cities, as reported by the U.N. on Monday. Greater Kordofan, encompassing three states, has become a crucial theater in the ongoing conflict that has displaced millions and created a dire humanitarian situation.

The Sudanese army announced it had broken the RSF's siege of al-Dalanj and Kadugli earlier this year, but drone attacks by both sides persist, resulting in over 90 civilian deaths, according to U.N. rights chief Volker Turk. He highlighted the humanitarian plight to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

Incidents involving strikes on health facilities have further exacerbated the crisis, with recent attacks killing 31 people. As drones remain central in the conflict, there are growing concerns about their impact on civilians, as well as reports of their use in targeting medical personnel and facilities. Human rights organizations fear a repeat of the tragic events in Darfur's al-Fashir, now mirrored in Kordofan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

 India
2
Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India after request from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Pak govt source.

Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India...

 Global
3
Punjab Commission Probes Viral Video Controversy Involving Opposition Leader

Punjab Commission Probes Viral Video Controversy Involving Opposition Leader

 India
4
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Applauds AIPA's Role in Pickleball Growth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Applauds AIPA's Role in Pickleball Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026