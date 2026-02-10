Debate on Broadcast Ownership Rules Heats Up in Senate

The battle over the national television ownership rule is intensifying as representatives from broadcast TV stations and Newsmax prepare to present their cases before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee. The hearing centers on a pivotal 85-year-old regulation that caps broadcasters from extending their reach to more than 39% of U.S. television households.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy plans to defend the rule as a rare protector of competition and diversity within the broadcast and cable industry. In his statement, he emphasizes the necessity of maintaining such protections to ensure a varied media landscape. According to testimony reviewed by Reuters, Ruddy's call will echo the sentiment that removing the rule could harm competitive dynamics.

In contrast, the National Association of Broadcasters will urge Congress to abolish the restriction, arguing that it diminishes broadcasters' ability to vie for audience share, advertising revenue, and programming content. They describe the rule as outdated, advocating for a leveled playing field to reflect current media consumption trends. The hearing is expected to draw sharp opinions from both sides as lawmakers, stakeholders, and industry leaders engage in this high-stakes debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)