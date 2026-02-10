New Zealand Mosque Shooter Seeks Appeal Amidst Mental Health Claims

Brenton Tarrant, the white supremacist convicted for the Christchurch mosque shootings in 2019, is attempting to retract his guilty plea. He claims that his mental state, worsened by solitary confinement and harsh prison conditions, impaired his judgment, leading him to admit to terrorism and multiple murders.

The New Zealand Court of Appeal is currently evaluating Tarrant's request during a five-day hearing. Initially pleading not guilty, Tarrant changed his plea before the trial, a decision he now attributes to 'nervous exhaustion'. His former lawyers, however, argue that his confinement did not influence his plea's validity.

Despite Tarrant's current appeal, victims and their families remain frustrated with the proceedings, emphasizing the absence of remorse in Tarrant's actions. The court's judgment on his appeal is awaited, determining whether his guilty pleas will stand.