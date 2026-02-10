Left Menu

China's Firm Stance on Taiwan: A Bold Declaration Against Separatism

A senior Chinese official emphasizes the necessity of countering Taiwan's separatist movements and handling external interference. Highlighting the significance of Taiwan in Sino-U.S. relations, the Chinese government stresses internal unity and improved grassroots exchanges to safeguard the Taiwan Strait's peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:01 IST
China's Firm Stance on Taiwan: A Bold Declaration Against Separatism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A top Chinese official has stressed the importance of 'resolutely' cracking down on Taiwan independence movements and countering external interference. The call for action was made by Wang Huning, the ruling Communist Party's fourth-ranked leader, who addressed the 2026 Taiwan affairs work conference in Beijing, as reported by state agency Xinhua.

Wang urged support for patriotic and unified forces in Taiwan, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing people-to-people and grassroots exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. This initiative aims to secure peace and stability despite rising tensions, as Beijing claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, opposing Taipei's objections.

The Taiwan issue remains central to China-U.S. relations, highlighted by President Xi Jinping's recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Xi underscored the need for cautious handling of arms sales to Taiwan, following the announcement of a substantial U.S. weapons package for the island, valued at $11.1 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming El...

 Global
2
India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

 Global
3
Unveiling the Hidden: Ethiopia's Secret Military Training Camp

Unveiling the Hidden: Ethiopia's Secret Military Training Camp

 Global
4
Bangladesh's Political Showdown: BNP vs. Jamaat

Bangladesh's Political Showdown: BNP vs. Jamaat

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026