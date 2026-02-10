China's Firm Stance on Taiwan: A Bold Declaration Against Separatism

A top Chinese official has stressed the importance of 'resolutely' cracking down on Taiwan independence movements and countering external interference. The call for action was made by Wang Huning, the ruling Communist Party's fourth-ranked leader, who addressed the 2026 Taiwan affairs work conference in Beijing, as reported by state agency Xinhua.

Wang urged support for patriotic and unified forces in Taiwan, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing people-to-people and grassroots exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. This initiative aims to secure peace and stability despite rising tensions, as Beijing claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, opposing Taipei's objections.

The Taiwan issue remains central to China-U.S. relations, highlighted by President Xi Jinping's recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Xi underscored the need for cautious handling of arms sales to Taiwan, following the announcement of a substantial U.S. weapons package for the island, valued at $11.1 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)