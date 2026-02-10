Left Menu

Supreme Court to Consider Plea Against Assam CM Over Alleged Rifle Incident

The Supreme Court will consider a plea from Left leaders seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video. The video allegedly shows Sarma firing a rifle at members of a community, causing political outrage and condemnation. The case highlights election-related tensions.

Updated: 10-02-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:33 IST
Supreme Court to Consider Plea Against Assam CM Over Alleged Rifle Incident
The Supreme Court has agreed to look into a plea filed by Left leaders calling for action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The appeal comes in light of a viral video purportedly showing the CM using a rifle against individuals from a specific community.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, heard submissions from lawyer Nizam Pasha, who represented some CPI and CPI(M) leaders. The lawyer emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting how the video has sparked complaints yet no FIR has been registered.

CJI Surya Kant noted the political tensions exacerbated by election periods, as the case partly brings election-related disputes to the Supreme Court's doorsteps. The video, posted by the Assam BJP on its official X handle, has been criticized for allegedly inciting communal violence, leading to its removal following widespread outrage.

