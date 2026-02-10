Controversial Video Sparks Political Storm in Assam

The Assam Congress filed a police complaint on Tuesday against the ruling BJP over a controversial video featuring Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The complaint, submitted by legislators Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Barman at Dispur Police Station, accused the BJP of inflaming communal tensions in the state.

Posted on the Assam BJP's social media handle, the video allegedly showed Sarma aiming a rifle at two individuals, with captions suggesting anti-Muslim sentiment. Following a political outcry, the video was removed. Despite the backlash, Sarma disclaimed knowledge of the video's existence.

State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused Sarma of promoting hatred against Muslims and urged the police to act. Meanwhile, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a similar complaint in Hyderabad, increasing pressure on the Assam CM amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)