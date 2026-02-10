Left Menu

Controversial Video Sparks Political Storm in Assam

The Assam Congress has filed a police complaint against the BJP for circulating a controversial video of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The video depicted the CM symbolically targeting Muslims, causing allegations of inciting communal discord. The BJP deleted the video after backlash, but tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:32 IST
Controversial Video Sparks Political Storm in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Congress filed a police complaint on Tuesday against the ruling BJP over a controversial video featuring Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The complaint, submitted by legislators Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Barman at Dispur Police Station, accused the BJP of inflaming communal tensions in the state.

Posted on the Assam BJP's social media handle, the video allegedly showed Sarma aiming a rifle at two individuals, with captions suggesting anti-Muslim sentiment. Following a political outcry, the video was removed. Despite the backlash, Sarma disclaimed knowledge of the video's existence.

State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused Sarma of promoting hatred against Muslims and urged the police to act. Meanwhile, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a similar complaint in Hyderabad, increasing pressure on the Assam CM amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Data

Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Da...

 Global
2
India's Space Odyssey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships

India's Space Odyssey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships

 India
3
Impeachment Showdown: Philippine Lawmakers Decide Marcos Jr.'s Fate

Impeachment Showdown: Philippine Lawmakers Decide Marcos Jr.'s Fate

 Philippines
4
Rising Tensions: Enforced Disappearances and Unidentified Bodies in Balochistan

Rising Tensions: Enforced Disappearances and Unidentified Bodies in Balochis...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026