Family Feud Over Fortune: The Kapur Legacy Dispute

The Delhi High Court has urged the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur to resolve their estate disputes peacefully. The lawsuit by his mother, Rani Kapur, claims fraud in the creation of the RK Family Trust, allegedly depriving her of her rightful assets and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a complex legal battle unfolding at the Delhi High Court, the family of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has been urged to amicably settle their differences over the family's significant estate. Justice Mini Pushkarna highlighted the importance of resolving disputes without allowing financial wealth to become a divisive element.

Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's mother, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a family trust set up in her name was created through fraudulent means, ultimately denying her rights to her husband's legacy, which includes the Sona Group of Companies. The court has suggested mediation as a possible resolution to avoid public litigation.

Accusations of greed and deceit have deepened the family rift, with Priya Kapur, the daughter-in-law, and other family members involved in the contentious trust. Adding to the family turmoil, Sunjay Kapur's sudden passing has intensified the legal proceedings, with court hearings set to continue in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

