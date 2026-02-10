Family Feud Over Fortune: The Kapur Legacy Dispute

In a complex legal battle unfolding at the Delhi High Court, the family of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has been urged to amicably settle their differences over the family's significant estate. Justice Mini Pushkarna highlighted the importance of resolving disputes without allowing financial wealth to become a divisive element.

Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's mother, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a family trust set up in her name was created through fraudulent means, ultimately denying her rights to her husband's legacy, which includes the Sona Group of Companies. The court has suggested mediation as a possible resolution to avoid public litigation.

Accusations of greed and deceit have deepened the family rift, with Priya Kapur, the daughter-in-law, and other family members involved in the contentious trust. Adding to the family turmoil, Sunjay Kapur's sudden passing has intensified the legal proceedings, with court hearings set to continue in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)