Nagaland Teachers Demand Justice: Hunger Strike Looms Amidst Protests

The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANAGT) from the 2015 batch is protesting for the sixth consecutive day, demanding the regularisation of their services. They plan to escalate their efforts with a hunger strike if the government does not respond positively. The movement seeks a definitive and timely resolution from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Kohima, the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANAGT) from the 2015 batch has been protesting for six days, demanding that their long-pending service regularisation be addressed. The protest, taking place at Naga Solidarity Park since February 4, aims to press for the implementation of previous assurances.

On the sixth day, demonstrators warned of escalating their agitation with a hunger strike if the government doesn't respond positively. Around 20 volunteers are ready to participate in the strike, reflecting growing frustration among teachers over professional uncertainty and financial hardship.

The protest has garnered public attention, increasing pressure on authorities to provide a concrete solution. While ANAGT remains open to dialogue, they are prepared to intensify their efforts if no meaningful progress is made today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

