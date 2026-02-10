Yogi Adityanath Speaks Out Against Babri Masjid Reconstruction

In a bold statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Tuesday that the so-called 'day of Qayamat' will never come, suggesting that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt. Addressing an event in Barabanki, he reaffirmed the commitment to the Ram temple and dismissed the possibility of the mosque's reconstruction.

Adityanath connected his assertion to the historic Supreme Court decision from November 9, 2019. The ruling backed the construction of a Ram temple at the contentious Ayodhya site and mandated an alternative plot for a mosque. This verdict was seen as a resolution to the long-standing dispute over the site's religious identity.

The site of the Babri Masjid has been contested for over a century. Originally a three-domed mosque built under Moghul emperor Babur, tensions rose over its association with a former Ram temple. The issue escalated into legal battles by 1885 and reached a dramatic climax when the structure was demolished in December 1992 by a mob of kar sevaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)