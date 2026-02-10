Tragic End in Jajpur: Couple Found Dead, Mystery Deepens

In a tragic turn of events in Odisha's Jajpur district, a young couple was found dead in their home, police reported on Tuesday. The discovery was made in Gadamadhupur-Kukudakhalei village, under the jurisdiction of the Jenapur police station.

The deceased have been identified as George Malik, 27, and his wife Jharana Malik, 24. When the family returned from a religious program, they were alarmed by the cries of the couple's two-year-old son. They forcibly entered the room, finding the couple hanging from the ceiling.

Inspector-in-charge Nirupama Jena stated, "Family feud is suspected to have led to the tragic incident," as police await the post-mortem results to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek answers in this deeply unsettling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)