Tragic End in Jajpur: Couple Found Dead, Mystery Deepens

A young couple, George and Jharana Malik, were discovered dead in their home in Odisha's Jajpur district. The discovery was made by family members who broke into the locked room upon returning from a religious event. An investigation is underway, with a family feud suspected to be involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Odisha's Jajpur district, a young couple was found dead in their home, police reported on Tuesday. The discovery was made in Gadamadhupur-Kukudakhalei village, under the jurisdiction of the Jenapur police station.

The deceased have been identified as George Malik, 27, and his wife Jharana Malik, 24. When the family returned from a religious program, they were alarmed by the cries of the couple's two-year-old son. They forcibly entered the room, finding the couple hanging from the ceiling.

Inspector-in-charge Nirupama Jena stated, "Family feud is suspected to have led to the tragic incident," as police await the post-mortem results to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek answers in this deeply unsettling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

