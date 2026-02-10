Left Menu

Tensions Rise Ahead of Telangana Municipal Polls Amid BJP Candidate's Mysterious Death

In the lead-up to Telangana's municipal elections, BJP President N Ramchander Rao accused police of bias following the death of party candidate Mahadevappa. Concerns about fair polling on February 11 have mounted as allegations of Congress influence spread, intensifying scrutiny on the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:43 IST
Tensions Rise Ahead of Telangana Municipal Polls Amid BJP Candidate's Mysterious Death
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating ahead of the Telangana municipal elections set for February 11, after the controversial death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. State BJP President N Ramchander Rao alleged police bias in the incident, claiming manipulation of official records and undue Congress influence.

Rao accused local authorities of tampering with the First Information Report (FIR) and statements related to Mahadevappa's death, implicating Congress leaders in the alleged misconduct. He expressed doubts about the impartiality of the upcoming elections and announced that a BJP delegation had met with the State Election Commission to demand vigilance and fairness in the polling process.

The Narayanpet Police confirmed that the 46-year-old Mahadevappa, a candidate from Maktal Municipality's Ward 6, died by suicide. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue. With elections scheduled across 116 municipalities and results expected on February 13, the incident has cast a shadow over the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

 India
2
Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

 Global
4
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026