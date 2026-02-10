Tensions Rise Ahead of Telangana Municipal Polls Amid BJP Candidate's Mysterious Death

Tensions are escalating ahead of the Telangana municipal elections set for February 11, after the controversial death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. State BJP President N Ramchander Rao alleged police bias in the incident, claiming manipulation of official records and undue Congress influence.

Rao accused local authorities of tampering with the First Information Report (FIR) and statements related to Mahadevappa's death, implicating Congress leaders in the alleged misconduct. He expressed doubts about the impartiality of the upcoming elections and announced that a BJP delegation had met with the State Election Commission to demand vigilance and fairness in the polling process.

The Narayanpet Police confirmed that the 46-year-old Mahadevappa, a candidate from Maktal Municipality's Ward 6, died by suicide. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue. With elections scheduled across 116 municipalities and results expected on February 13, the incident has cast a shadow over the political climate.

